1983 Wee Kirk Road SE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

1983 Wee Kirk Road SE

1983 Wee Kirk Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1983 Wee Kirk Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

