2159 Rosebud Road

Amenities
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath With Bonus Room !! - Private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home with a Huge Front Yard and Fenced in Back Yard with a Huge Deck and Storage Shed!!
New Carpet in the Living Room with ceiling fan and Huge fireplace!! The Kitchen has a view into the Living Room with Black & White Gas Stove, White Dishwasher!! Bedrooms have New carpet and ceiling fans!! Bonus Room with a Huge closet for storage!!
Make this your new home by applying online at www.bravorealtyga.com.
For more Info please TEXT 470.364.2134.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5169304)