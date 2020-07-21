All apartments in Grayson
Last updated October 30 2019

2159 Rosebud Road

2159 Rosebud Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2159 Rosebud Road Southwest, Grayson, GA 30017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath With Bonus Room !! - Private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home with a Huge Front Yard and Fenced in Back Yard with a Huge Deck and Storage Shed!!

New Carpet in the Living Room with ceiling fan and Huge fireplace!! The Kitchen has a view into the Living Room with Black & White Gas Stove, White Dishwasher!! Bedrooms have New carpet and ceiling fans!! Bonus Room with a Huge closet for storage!!

Make this your new home by applying online at www.bravorealtyga.com.

For more Info please TEXT 470.364.2134.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5169304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 Rosebud Road have any available units?
2159 Rosebud Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grayson, GA.
What amenities does 2159 Rosebud Road have?
Some of 2159 Rosebud Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 Rosebud Road currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Rosebud Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 Rosebud Road pet-friendly?
No, 2159 Rosebud Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayson.
Does 2159 Rosebud Road offer parking?
No, 2159 Rosebud Road does not offer parking.
Does 2159 Rosebud Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2159 Rosebud Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 Rosebud Road have a pool?
No, 2159 Rosebud Road does not have a pool.
Does 2159 Rosebud Road have accessible units?
No, 2159 Rosebud Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 Rosebud Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 Rosebud Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2159 Rosebud Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2159 Rosebud Road does not have units with air conditioning.
