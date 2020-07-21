2159 Rosebud Road

Amenities

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath With Bonus Room !! - Private 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home with a Huge Front Yard and Fenced in Back Yard with a Huge Deck and Storage Shed!!



New Carpet in the Living Room with ceiling fan and Huge fireplace!! The Kitchen has a view into the Living Room with Black & White Gas Stove, White Dishwasher!! Bedrooms have New carpet and ceiling fans!! Bonus Room with a Huge closet for storage!!



Make this your new home by applying online at www.bravorealtyga.com.



For more Info please TEXT 470.364.2134.



No Pets Allowed



