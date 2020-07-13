/
apartments with pool
79 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Orchid Ln
13 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1490 sqft
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277 Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11 Orchid Lane
11 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1092 sqft
11 Orchid Lane Savannah, GA 31419 Super Convenient Georgetown Location! Charming GATED neighborhood! 2 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! End Unit Townhome! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Awesome Family Room With Soaring Ceilings! Propane Gas Fireplace With TV
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
777 King George Blvd, Unit #9
777 King George Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1596 sqft
This two bedroom two 1/2 bath home is located in Georgetown Place townhomes. It is a very spacious town home that is located near everything.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
31 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$919
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$918
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
17 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1167 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
154 Shady Grove Lane
154 Shady Grove Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2368 sqft
Available July 23rd. Great Location! Easy access to Hwy 17 and I-95. 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths. Great House with Spacious Living Room, Formal Dining, Sun Room - Kitchen Overlooks Living Area. Large Fenced Backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
48 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$896
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1362 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3 Chilmark Ct
3 Chilmark Court, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1316 sqft
Hampton Place-Pooler - Hampton Place off Quacco Road......true 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring large eat-in kitchen overlooking great room with fireplace. Split Bedroom Plan. Flooring throughout the home 1 year old. Double car garage with opener.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2629 sqft
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/24/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
615 Canyon Oak Loop
615 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
615 Canyon Oak Loop Available 08/01/20 - 3 bedroom. 2 1/2 baths end unit Townhouse located in the center of Richmond Hill New carpet New paint New appliances Ready for a new tenant (RLNE4950179)
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3 Misty Marsh Ct
3 Misty Marsh Drive, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2768 sqft
3 Misty Marsh Ct Available 07/14/20 Lovely executive-style home in The Enclave - Lovely & spacious, 2-story, executive-style home for rent. Located in The Enclave gated community. Home features grand curved staircase, wood floors on ground level.
