Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

13 Orchid Ln

13 Orchid Ln · (912) 247-8385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA 31419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277

Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental. Beautiful all-inclusive fully-furnished 4-level Townhouse in prime location near Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia Southern (Armstrong Campus), and 20-min from Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport also 30 minutes from Tybee Island. Secured Gated Community with Private Swimming Pool.
Looking to lease remaining room to the perfect tenant. We are offering one Extra large second Bedroom with 2 spacious closets for $900 per month all inclusive. 3rd room can be used as guest room. This property boasts convenient extras including awesome common area, laundry room, private 2-car garage, yard with privacy fence and gas grill, security system, wi-fi, cable with premium channels, water and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/157277
Property Id 157277

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Orchid Ln have any available units?
13 Orchid Ln has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Orchid Ln have?
Some of 13 Orchid Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Orchid Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13 Orchid Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Orchid Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13 Orchid Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 13 Orchid Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13 Orchid Ln does offer parking.
Does 13 Orchid Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Orchid Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Orchid Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13 Orchid Ln has a pool.
Does 13 Orchid Ln have accessible units?
No, 13 Orchid Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Orchid Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Orchid Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Orchid Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Orchid Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
