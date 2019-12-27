13 Orchid Ln

Amenities
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277
Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental. Beautiful all-inclusive fully-furnished 4-level Townhouse in prime location near Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia Southern (Armstrong Campus), and 20-min from Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport also 30 minutes from Tybee Island. Secured Gated Community with Private Swimming Pool.
Looking to lease remaining room to the perfect tenant. We are offering one Extra large second Bedroom with 2 spacious closets for $900 per month all inclusive. 3rd room can be used as guest room. This property boasts convenient extras including awesome common area, laundry room, private 2-car garage, yard with privacy fence and gas grill, security system, wi-fi, cable with premium channels, water and electric.
No Pets Allowed
