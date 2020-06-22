107 Cormorant Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/15/20 Property Highlights:

Available August 15th!

Two Car Garage

Fenced Backyard

Vaulted Ceilings

Split Floor Plan

Small Patio

Seperate Dining Area

Eat-in Kitchen

Garden Tub

Fireplace

Pet-Friendly



Property Description

Located off of Wild Heron Road, this home is something to go wild about! The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1600 square feet, two car garage, fenced backyard, fireplace, and a for you ladies, a garden tub! This is a home to relax in! It is located on a quiet street off King George Blvd, only minutes from Hunter Army Air Field and Savannah Mall. This home is in the school district of Georgetown and Windsor Forest.



Pets welcome!



Contact Information:

114 Mohawk Street, A1

Savannah, Georgia 31419

Phone: 912-920-3150

Office Hours: Monday-Friday; 8:30-5:00



*Prices are subject to change without notice. Please verify all pricing and property features with management.



(RLNE2713576)