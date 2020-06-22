All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

107 Cormorant Way

107 Cormorant Way · (912) 920-3150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Cormorant Way, Georgetown, GA 31419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 Property Highlights:
Available August 15th!
Two Car Garage
Fenced Backyard
Vaulted Ceilings
Split Floor Plan
Small Patio
Seperate Dining Area
Eat-in Kitchen
Garden Tub
Fireplace
Pet-Friendly

Property Description
Located off of Wild Heron Road, this home is something to go wild about! The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1600 square feet, two car garage, fenced backyard, fireplace, and a for you ladies, a garden tub! This is a home to relax in! It is located on a quiet street off King George Blvd, only minutes from Hunter Army Air Field and Savannah Mall. This home is in the school district of Georgetown and Windsor Forest.

Pets welcome!
 
Contact Information:
114 Mohawk Street, A1
Savannah, Georgia 31419
Phone: 912-920-3150
Office Hours: Monday-Friday; 8:30-5:00
 
*Prices are subject to change without notice. Please verify all pricing and property features with management.

(RLNE2713576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

