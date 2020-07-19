All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 2715 Carolina Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2715 Carolina Ridge
Last updated May 3 2020 at 7:15 PM

2715 Carolina Ridge

2715 Carolina Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2715 Carolina Ridge, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Carolina Ridge have any available units?
2715 Carolina Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 2715 Carolina Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Carolina Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Carolina Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Carolina Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Carolina Ridge offer parking?
No, 2715 Carolina Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Carolina Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Carolina Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Carolina Ridge have a pool?
No, 2715 Carolina Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Carolina Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2715 Carolina Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Carolina Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Carolina Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Carolina Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Carolina Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College