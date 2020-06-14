74 Furnished Apartments for rent in Forest Park, GA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
668 North Avenue
668 North Avenue, Forest Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3358 sqft
Spacious, Fully Renovated Home in Forest Park - Furnished or Unfurnished Home with Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining. Hardwood Floors Throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Atlanta
1 Unit Available
49 Martin Avenue
49 Martin Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1748 sqft
Spacious Home in Great Location - Furnished or Unfurnished Home Minutes from Downtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium and GA World Congress Center. Plenty of Room for Living and Entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Atlanta
1 Unit Available
50 Martin Avenue SE
50 Martin Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Newly Renovated Bungalow - Furnished or Unfurnished Adorable Bungalow Minutes from Downtown, GA Aquarium and GA World Congress Center. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Built In Microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Park
1 Unit Available
942 Winburn Drive
942 Winburn Drive, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
942 Winburn Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - Beautiful Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Jefferson Park. Freshly painted with new flooring, counter tops, and brand new appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
7095 Apache Ln
7095 Apache Lane, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1981 sqft
Beautiful spacious split level home nestled in a well established and quiet neighborhood in the city of Riverdale. Located in a cul-de-sac, welcoming you with a private driveway and one car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Park
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
English Avenue
44 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1440 sqft
Welcome to the comfort and convenience of St. Ives Crossing. Our luxury apartment community offers everything you are looking for with a prime Henry County location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
SoNo
11 Units Available
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Old Fourth Ward
29 Units Available
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1331 sqft
Old Fourth Ward District location near trendy dining, shopping and entertainment with convenient access to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Units have luxurious 10-foot ceilings, patio or balcony and luxuriously-equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Atlantic Station
17 Units Available
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Grant Park
57 Units Available
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
885 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Fourth Ward
20 Units Available
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1319 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Reynoldstown
40 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,265
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Brookhaven
12 Units Available
Grande Club
3740 Club Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1513 sqft
Welcome to the best of luxury apartment living in the Atlanta metro area at Grande Club Apartments in Duluth Georgia. Conveniently located just off of Steve Reynolds Blvd.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Midtown
9 Units Available
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1341 sqft
A gated community located close to Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Homes feature granite countertops and newly revamped bathrooms. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
Midtown
40 Units Available
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,830
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,766
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
$
Old Fourth Ward
21 Units Available
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,401
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1101 sqft
Close to Historic Fourth Ward Park. Floor plans feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens and tiled bathrooms with garden tubs. Select homes feature city skyline and park views. Swimming pool, pet spa and open-air lounge on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Virginia Highland
12 Units Available
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,547
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,744
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1355 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Inman Park
27 Units Available
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,480
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated May 8 at 05:37pm
$
West End
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1229 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
1229 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Welcome to your new home. Private apartment with a beautiful backyard. Enjoy the tranquility of the nature while living in the city. Apartment has 1 bedroom, one bath and has been recently updated.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Oakland City
1 Unit Available
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.

June 2020 Forest Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Forest Park Rent Report. Forest Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Forest Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Forest Park rents increased slightly over the past month

Forest Park rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Forest Park stand at $869 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,004 for a two-bedroom. Forest Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Forest Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Forest Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Forest Park, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Forest Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Forest Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,004 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% rise in Forest Park.
    • While Forest Park's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Forest Park than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Forest Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

