5211 Ash Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Have you driven down Ash Street in Forest Park and seen this adorable home? It's charming on the inside TOO! it has been freshly painted to bring out your spunky personality Move-In condition. An easy circular floor plan helps traffic flow through the kitchen and living room. This home is just perfect for creating an easy picnic supper to enjoy on the covered deck. We provide a stove and refrigerator to keep that task simple. Chicken salad sandwiches anyone? The bath has been newly updated and is sparkling. Just add your favorite color towels and a cute shower curtain. The decorating is done. The nice sized bedrooms are just waiting for your artistic touches too. It's your job for you to make this house even cuter on the inside. Located just south of Linda way, the city park is quite close.Have PETS? That's great because we love pets and have no breed or size restrictions. There is a non refundable pet deposit and a, per pet, additional monthly fee. More questions? Check in with Shay Crawford, Shay is a Cordia Management leasing agent and can help you set up a showing or go over our renter's requirements. Our renter criteria includes:1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 980.00 = your take home pay must be $2940.00)6. 1 year lease7. Must be 18 to apply8. No credit card in collections over $500We currently do not except SEC8Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicantTenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.Rental Terms: Rent: $980, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,080, Available 9/16/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.