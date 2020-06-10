All apartments in Flowery Branch
7473 Regatta Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

7473 Regatta Way

7473 Regatta Way · (678) 597-5888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7473 Regatta Way · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community. This Home Has Been Immaculately Kept, Features A Grand 2 Story Family Room That Is A Wall of Windows and Filled with Lots of Natural Light. Master En Suite with Whirlpool Tub and Separate Shower, Double Vanity and Walk-In Closet. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms - (2) with Walk-in Closets! Granite Countertops, Loft, Large Dining Room Perfect For Those Holiday Dinners and Family Get-Togethers! All the Amenities of This Award Winning Community Included: Lakes, Fishing, Community Dock, Clubhouse, Swim/Tennis, Parks and Trails, Rec Center, and a Children's Treehouse.
Pets Considered. Min. $300 per Pet Fee. Sorry No Cats!
Schools: Spout Springs ES, CW Davis MS, Flowery Branch HS.

GAMLS: 8798571
FMLS: 6733337
Rently: 916615

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3960980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7473 Regatta Way have any available units?
7473 Regatta Way has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7473 Regatta Way have?
Some of 7473 Regatta Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7473 Regatta Way currently offering any rent specials?
7473 Regatta Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7473 Regatta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7473 Regatta Way is pet friendly.
Does 7473 Regatta Way offer parking?
No, 7473 Regatta Way does not offer parking.
Does 7473 Regatta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7473 Regatta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7473 Regatta Way have a pool?
Yes, 7473 Regatta Way has a pool.
Does 7473 Regatta Way have accessible units?
No, 7473 Regatta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7473 Regatta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7473 Regatta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7473 Regatta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7473 Regatta Way does not have units with air conditioning.
