7473 Regatta Way

Amenities
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community. This Home Has Been Immaculately Kept, Features A Grand 2 Story Family Room That Is A Wall of Windows and Filled with Lots of Natural Light. Master En Suite with Whirlpool Tub and Separate Shower, Double Vanity and Walk-In Closet. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms - (2) with Walk-in Closets! Granite Countertops, Loft, Large Dining Room Perfect For Those Holiday Dinners and Family Get-Togethers! All the Amenities of This Award Winning Community Included: Lakes, Fishing, Community Dock, Clubhouse, Swim/Tennis, Parks and Trails, Rec Center, and a Children's Treehouse.
Pets Considered. Min. $300 per Pet Fee. Sorry No Cats!
Schools: Spout Springs ES, CW Davis MS, Flowery Branch HS.
GAMLS: 8798571
FMLS: 6733337
Rently: 916615
(RLNE3960980)