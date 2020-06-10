7473 Regatta Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community. This Home Has Been Immaculately Kept, Features A Grand 2 Story Family Room That Is A Wall of Windows and Filled with Lots of Natural Light. Master En Suite with Whirlpool Tub and Separate Shower, Double Vanity and Walk-In Closet. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms - (2) with Walk-in Closets! Granite Countertops, Loft, Large Dining Room Perfect For Those Holiday Dinners and Family Get-Togethers! All the Amenities of This Award Winning Community Included: Lakes, Fishing, Community Dock, Clubhouse, Swim/Tennis, Parks and Trails, Rec Center, and a Children's Treehouse.

Pets Considered. Min. $300 per Pet Fee. Sorry No Cats!

Schools: Spout Springs ES, CW Davis MS, Flowery Branch HS.



GAMLS: 8798571

FMLS: 6733337

Rently: 916615



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3960980)