Amenities
Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.
Features:
-Stainless steel appliances
-Granite countertops
-Upgraded cabinetry
-Fully equipped kitchen
-New flooring throughout
-Huge closets
-Newly updated building exteriors
Here at Twelve Oaks Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located along two MARTA bus-lines (20 & 30) ensuring a convenient home that you will love.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record
-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated
