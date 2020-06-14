Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.twelveoaksapartments.com.



Now leasing newly renovated 2bed/1bath apartment minutes from The Battery.



Features:

-Stainless steel appliances

-Granite countertops

-Upgraded cabinetry

-Fully equipped kitchen

-New flooring throughout

-Huge closets

-Newly updated building exteriors



Here at Twelve Oaks Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located along two MARTA bus-lines (20 & 30) ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)

Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes

-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units

-No evictions in the last 10 years

-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement

-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

-No Criminal Record



-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online

-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing

-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.

-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.

-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated



