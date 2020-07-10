1277 Houndslake Drive, Fair Oaks, GA 30008 Fair Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 3 BR. FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.PRIVATE PATIO & STORAGE ROOM. GREAT ENTERTAINING FLOOR PLAN. NEAR MARIETTA SQUARE. OWNER PAYS HOA, WATER, TRASH AND SWIMMING ALL INCLUDED IN RENT. W/D INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1277 Houndslake Drive have any available units?
1277 Houndslake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, GA.
What amenities does 1277 Houndslake Drive have?
Some of 1277 Houndslake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1277 Houndslake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1277 Houndslake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.