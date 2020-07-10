All apartments in Fair Oaks
1277 Houndslake Drive

1277 Houndslake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1277 Houndslake Drive, Fair Oaks, GA 30008
Fair Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
SPACIOUS 3 BR. FAMILY RM W/FIREPLACE. KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.PRIVATE PATIO & STORAGE ROOM. GREAT ENTERTAINING FLOOR PLAN. NEAR MARIETTA SQUARE. OWNER PAYS HOA, WATER, TRASH AND SWIMMING ALL INCLUDED IN RENT. W/D INCLUDED.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

