Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center

Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're just a short 10 minute drive to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Fulton Pointe an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and newly upgraded community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. *Fulton Pointe participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.