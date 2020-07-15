All apartments in East Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Fulton Pointe

4171 Washington Rd · (833) 952-1440
Location

4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA 30344

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3228-11 · Avail. Oct 1

$834

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3207-13 · Avail. Oct 1

$991

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fulton Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're just a short 10 minute drive to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Fulton Pointe an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and newly upgraded community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. *Fulton Pointe participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 25 lbs at full maturity.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Roomy Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fulton Pointe have any available units?
Fulton Pointe has 2 units available starting at $834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fulton Pointe have?
Some of Fulton Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fulton Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Fulton Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fulton Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Fulton Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Fulton Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Fulton Pointe offers parking.
Does Fulton Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fulton Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fulton Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Fulton Pointe has a pool.
Does Fulton Pointe have accessible units?
No, Fulton Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Fulton Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fulton Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Fulton Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fulton Pointe has units with air conditioning.
