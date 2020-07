Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nearly new 4 bed/2.5 bath home in Heritage Walk of East Point neighborhood. Main floor has a spacious great room and an open kitchen with eat-in area. The 2nd floor features an owner's suite with private bath and walk in closet, as well as 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath! Two car garage and laundry with washer and dryer included. Nice level backyard makes this the perfect family home!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Agn95r2ZDe&env=production