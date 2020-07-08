All apartments in East Point
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

Location

4548 Parkway Circle, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Atlanta Townhouse! - You'll Love the Beautiful Surfaces Inside This 3 Bedroom Townhome! Features Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and built in TV space, Open kitchen with tons of storage and all stainless steel appliances, Master with en suite bath, Master bath with corner garden tub, and MORE. Located in the beautiful Heritage Park subdivision. Amenity filled and lawn care covered! Don't miss this one - visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4548 Parkway Circle have any available units?
4548 Parkway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4548 Parkway Circle have?
Some of 4548 Parkway Circle's amenities include stainless steel, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4548 Parkway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4548 Parkway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 Parkway Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4548 Parkway Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4548 Parkway Circle offer parking?
No, 4548 Parkway Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4548 Parkway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 Parkway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 Parkway Circle have a pool?
No, 4548 Parkway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4548 Parkway Circle have accessible units?
No, 4548 Parkway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 Parkway Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4548 Parkway Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4548 Parkway Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4548 Parkway Circle has units with air conditioning.

