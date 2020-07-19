4336 Savannah Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredibly spacious and turnkey available for move in today! Featuring 7 generous bedrooms, this beautiful home is large and comfortable enough for a family of any size. Updated with granite counter tops, the bright and cheery kitchen boasts a large center island/breakfast bar which is perfect for eating and gathering with the family. The backyard is absolutely huge! Let the kids and pets roam freely and safely, with the confidence of a fully fenced backyard. Schedule your exclusive home tour today.