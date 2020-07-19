All apartments in East Point
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:56 PM

4336 Savannah Lane

4336 Savannah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4336 Savannah Lane, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredibly spacious and turnkey available for move in today! Featuring 7 generous bedrooms, this beautiful home is large and comfortable enough for a family of any size. Updated with granite counter tops, the bright and cheery kitchen boasts a large center island/breakfast bar which is perfect for eating and gathering with the family. The backyard is absolutely huge! Let the kids and pets roam freely and safely, with the confidence of a fully fenced backyard. Schedule your exclusive home tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 Savannah Lane have any available units?
4336 Savannah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4336 Savannah Lane have?
Some of 4336 Savannah Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 Savannah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4336 Savannah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 Savannah Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4336 Savannah Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4336 Savannah Lane offer parking?
No, 4336 Savannah Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4336 Savannah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4336 Savannah Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 Savannah Lane have a pool?
No, 4336 Savannah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4336 Savannah Lane have accessible units?
No, 4336 Savannah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 Savannah Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4336 Savannah Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4336 Savannah Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4336 Savannah Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
