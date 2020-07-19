4336 Savannah Lane

Amenities
Incredibly spacious and turnkey available for move in today! Featuring 7 generous bedrooms, this beautiful home is large and comfortable enough for a family of any size. Updated with granite counter tops, the bright and cheery kitchen boasts a large center island/breakfast bar which is perfect for eating and gathering with the family. The backyard is absolutely huge! Let the kids and pets roam freely and safely, with the confidence of a fully fenced backyard. Schedule your exclusive home tour today.