All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2971 Dodson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2971 Dodson Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

2971 Dodson Drive

2971 Dodson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2971 Dodson Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Cherry Blossom

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Delightful 2 Bedroom home has been recently painted and has full plank flooring. It is updated and Move-In Ready! The Living/Dining area is roomy and offers great livability. The entry room is perfect for an office and reading nook. The kitchen is spacious and offers lots of cabinets. There's even a dishwasher, stove and refrigerator provided. The bedrooms have nice space and with a bath and a half you have lots of convenience. Located South of Hogan and West of Washington Rd, Schools and shopping are near by.

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!

We love PETS so plan to bring yours. We do charge a pet deposit and the monthly fee goes up $25 per pet. There is no breed or size restriction.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1248386?source=marketing

For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. No evictions in last three years
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1049.00 your take home pay must be $3,147.00)
5. No sexual or violent felonies
6. Must be 18 to apply
7.Online Rent Payment Required
8. Liability or renters insurance required

We currently do not except SEC8
$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,115, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,215, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Dodson Drive have any available units?
2971 Dodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2971 Dodson Drive have?
Some of 2971 Dodson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Dodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Dodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Dodson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2971 Dodson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2971 Dodson Drive offer parking?
No, 2971 Dodson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2971 Dodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2971 Dodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Dodson Drive have a pool?
No, 2971 Dodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2971 Dodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2971 Dodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Dodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 Dodson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2971 Dodson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2971 Dodson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Apartments with BalconiesEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College