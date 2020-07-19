2971 Dodson Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Delightful 2 Bedroom home has been recently painted and has full plank flooring. It is updated and Move-In Ready! The Living/Dining area is roomy and offers great livability. The entry room is perfect for an office and reading nook. The kitchen is spacious and offers lots of cabinets. There's even a dishwasher, stove and refrigerator provided. The bedrooms have nice space and with a bath and a half you have lots of convenience. Located South of Hogan and West of Washington Rd, Schools and shopping are near by.



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!



We love PETS so plan to bring yours. We do charge a pet deposit and the monthly fee goes up $25 per pet. There is no breed or size restriction.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1248386?source=marketing



For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. No evictions in last three years

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1049.00 your take home pay must be $3,147.00)

5. No sexual or violent felonies

6. Must be 18 to apply

7.Online Rent Payment Required

8. Liability or renters insurance required



We currently do not except SEC8

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,115, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,215, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.