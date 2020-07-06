All apartments in East Point
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2649 Blount Street

2649 Blount Street · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Blount Street, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Must SEE! Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths in the HOTTEST location! Jefferson Park Convenient to everything!!! The home is full of upgrades. Inviting foyer, Main level has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, upstairs is a hidden gem with a bedroom and full bathroom with a secondary room offering ample space with separate entrance. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops with a view of the family/dining room. LARGE Backyard offering privacy and space w/ a Deck. Stress-free drive downtown Atlanta/ Midtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Blount Street have any available units?
2649 Blount Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2649 Blount Street have?
Some of 2649 Blount Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Blount Street currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Blount Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Blount Street pet-friendly?
No, 2649 Blount Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2649 Blount Street offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Blount Street offers parking.
Does 2649 Blount Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Blount Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Blount Street have a pool?
No, 2649 Blount Street does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Blount Street have accessible units?
No, 2649 Blount Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Blount Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Blount Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2649 Blount Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2649 Blount Street does not have units with air conditioning.

