2641 Sylvan Road

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Charming bungalow style 2 bedroom 1 bath home features a living room with plenty of natural light and hardwood flooring. The spacious bedrooms have ample closet space. The lovely dining room/kitchen combo includes appliances and a back door that leads to the beautiful, large green backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Tri-cities High School



Middle School: Paul D. West Middle School



Elementary School: Parklane Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.