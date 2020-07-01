All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 2641 Sylvan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2641 Sylvan Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:05 PM

2641 Sylvan Road

2641 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2641 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Charming bungalow style 2 bedroom 1 bath home features a living room with plenty of natural light and hardwood flooring. The spacious bedrooms have ample closet space. The lovely dining room/kitchen combo includes appliances and a back door that leads to the beautiful, large green backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Tri-cities High School

Middle School: Paul D. West Middle School

Elementary School: Parklane Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Sylvan Road have any available units?
2641 Sylvan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2641 Sylvan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Sylvan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Sylvan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Sylvan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2641 Sylvan Road offer parking?
No, 2641 Sylvan Road does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Sylvan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Sylvan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Sylvan Road have a pool?
No, 2641 Sylvan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Sylvan Road have accessible units?
No, 2641 Sylvan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Sylvan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Sylvan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Sylvan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Sylvan Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College