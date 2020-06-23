2457 Old Colony Road

Amenities

Cozy home Located in Atlanta - This home is 960 square feet and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Wood floors.

Nice size yard and fully fenced..

Central air.

Washer and dryer connections.



Rental Requirements:



Tenant(s) must make 3 times market rent rate

Must pass a credit, background, and criminal check with the following information:

Minimum 530 credit score

No collections over $1,000 in the last 5 years

No evictions in the last 5 years

No outstanding balances owed to any rental agencies or landlords

No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

No Criminal Record



Each applicant must submit the following in order to be considered:

- Copy of Govt Issued Photo ID

- Copy of Social Security Card or Tax ID

- Proof of Income

- Completed Rental Application



Rental Application Terms & Conditions

*$75 Application Fee

*Rent - $750 per month

*Security Deposit - $750

*Credit and Background Check



