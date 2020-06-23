All apartments in East Point
2457 Old Colony Road

2457 Old Colony Road · No Longer Available
Location

2457 Old Colony Road, East Point, GA 30344
Headland

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cozy home Located in Atlanta - This home is 960 square feet and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Wood floors.
Nice size yard and fully fenced..
Central air.
Washer and dryer connections.

Rental Requirements:

Tenant(s) must make 3 times market rent rate
Must pass a credit, background, and criminal check with the following information:
Minimum 530 credit score
No collections over $1,000 in the last 5 years
No evictions in the last 5 years
No outstanding balances owed to any rental agencies or landlords
No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
No Criminal Record

Each applicant must submit the following in order to be considered:
- Copy of Govt Issued Photo ID
- Copy of Social Security Card or Tax ID
- Proof of Income
- Completed Rental Application

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/678824?source=marketing

Rental Application Terms & Conditions
*$75 Application Fee
*Rent - $750 per month
*Security Deposit - $750
*Credit and Background Check

Please email Trey at tsimpson@livingintown.com

(RLNE2599447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2457 Old Colony Road have any available units?
2457 Old Colony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2457 Old Colony Road currently offering any rent specials?
2457 Old Colony Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2457 Old Colony Road pet-friendly?
No, 2457 Old Colony Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2457 Old Colony Road offer parking?
No, 2457 Old Colony Road does not offer parking.
Does 2457 Old Colony Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2457 Old Colony Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2457 Old Colony Road have a pool?
No, 2457 Old Colony Road does not have a pool.
Does 2457 Old Colony Road have accessible units?
No, 2457 Old Colony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2457 Old Colony Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2457 Old Colony Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2457 Old Colony Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2457 Old Colony Road has units with air conditioning.
