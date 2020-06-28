2227 Westover Drive

Amenities
***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Enjoy living in this newly Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Atlanta home features ceiling fans, carpeting, tiled Bathroom, and updated kitchen and appliances! Relax in the quiet backyard and open porch! Hurry this won't last! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Fulton
Neighborhood: DeLowe-Connally
Subdivision: FOREST ACRES
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 999
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1960
SCHOOLS
Tri-cities High School
Paul D. West Middle School
Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,049.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.