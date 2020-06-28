2227 Westover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy living in this newly Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Atlanta home features ceiling fans, carpeting, tiled Bathroom, and updated kitchen and appliances! Relax in the quiet backyard and open porch! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton

Neighborhood: DeLowe-Connally

Subdivision: FOREST ACRES

Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 999

Baths: 2 Year Built: 1960



SCHOOLS

Tri-cities High School

Paul D. West Middle School

Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,049.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.