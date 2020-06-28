All apartments in East Point
2227 Westover Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

2227 Westover Drive

2227 Westover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Westover Drive, East Point, GA 30344
DeLowe-Connally

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Enjoy living in this newly Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath Atlanta home features ceiling fans, carpeting, tiled Bathroom, and updated kitchen and appliances! Relax in the quiet backyard and open porch! Hurry this won't last! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton
Neighborhood: DeLowe-Connally
Subdivision: FOREST ACRES
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 999
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1960

SCHOOLS
Tri-cities High School
Paul D. West Middle School
Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,049.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Westover Drive have any available units?
2227 Westover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2227 Westover Drive have?
Some of 2227 Westover Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Westover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Westover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Westover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Westover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2227 Westover Drive offer parking?
No, 2227 Westover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2227 Westover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Westover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Westover Drive have a pool?
No, 2227 Westover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Westover Drive have accessible units?
No, 2227 Westover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Westover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Westover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 Westover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 Westover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
