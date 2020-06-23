2033 Neely Avenue

Amenities
Our 3BD/2BTH house is located right of the main strip in East Point. You will love the proximity to Thumbs Up Diner, lovely parks and easy downtown access. It has large windows in the main areas! Hardwood floor throughout! Formal Dining Space! Spacious bedrooms Too! You will have a private back yard and deck. W/D Hookups!
Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available 2/1/19
