2033 Neely Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2033 Neely Avenue

2033 Neely Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Neely Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Our 3BD/2BTH house is located right of the main strip in East Point. You will love the proximity to Thumbs Up Diner, lovely parks and easy downtown access. It has large windows in the main areas! Hardwood floor throughout! Formal Dining Space! Spacious bedrooms Too! You will have a private back yard and deck. W/D Hookups!

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $900, Available 2/1/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

