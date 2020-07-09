All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 1472 Norman Berry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
1472 Norman Berry Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

1472 Norman Berry Dr

1472 Norman Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1472 Norman Berry Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, Updated Brick Bungalow! A Large Family Room with Stone Fireplace welcomes you inside. Hardwood Floors extend into a Central, Open Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances shine in the Updated Kitchen with Tile Backsplash and Tons of Storage. Two Spacious Bedrooms, One with Oversized Walk-In Closet, share a Renovated Hall Bathroom on the Main Level. Downstairs, a Fully Finished Basement delivers Fantastic Flex Space with Full Bathroom, ideal as a Private Owner's Suite, Bonus Room, or Home Office. Entertain with ease on the Expansive Side Deck overlooking a Hassle-Free Yard with Plenty of Parking! STEPS to Tri-Cities High School, Harris Park, East Point Farmer's Market, Oz Pizza, Thumbs Up Diner, and more! Minutes to all of Intown Atlanta via Main St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Norman Berry Dr have any available units?
1472 Norman Berry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1472 Norman Berry Dr have?
Some of 1472 Norman Berry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 Norman Berry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Norman Berry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Norman Berry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1472 Norman Berry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1472 Norman Berry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1472 Norman Berry Dr offers parking.
Does 1472 Norman Berry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Norman Berry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Norman Berry Dr have a pool?
No, 1472 Norman Berry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Norman Berry Dr have accessible units?
No, 1472 Norman Berry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Norman Berry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 Norman Berry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Norman Berry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 Norman Berry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College