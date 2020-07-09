1472 Norman Berry Dr

Amenities

Bright, Updated Brick Bungalow! A Large Family Room with Stone Fireplace welcomes you inside. Hardwood Floors extend into a Central, Open Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances shine in the Updated Kitchen with Tile Backsplash and Tons of Storage. Two Spacious Bedrooms, One with Oversized Walk-In Closet, share a Renovated Hall Bathroom on the Main Level. Downstairs, a Fully Finished Basement delivers Fantastic Flex Space with Full Bathroom, ideal as a Private Owner's Suite, Bonus Room, or Home Office. Entertain with ease on the Expansive Side Deck overlooking a Hassle-Free Yard with Plenty of Parking! STEPS to Tri-Cities High School, Harris Park, East Point Farmer's Market, Oz Pizza, Thumbs Up Diner, and more! Minutes to all of Intown Atlanta via Main St.