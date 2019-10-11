All apartments in East Newnan
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:36 AM

41 Swan Dr

41 Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

41 Swan Drive, East Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Cute and cozy 3/2 on a wooded lot! Living room opens up to the kitchen with a generous amount of cabinet space. New guest bath makes it comfortable for family or other guests and the LARGE master bath gives you plenty of room to call your own. With the new paint, new flooring, upgrades, and EXTRA large laundry room - this is a great place to call home! Call Tim Camp to prequalify and book your showing or visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details about this and other homes that may interest you! 678.423.0555 ext. 1
HOMELINK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

