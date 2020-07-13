Apartment List
/
GA
/
douglasville
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

52 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Douglasville, GA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8840 West Hills Court
8840 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
8840 West Hills Court - 8840 Available 09/01/20 Total Electric 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome! - The West Chase Townhome Community features 3 bedroom 2 bath townhomes that are located on a two-story level.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8847 West Hills Court
8847 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8847 West Hills Court - 8847 Available 08/03/20 One Level Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Douglasville - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom townhomes that are all on one level.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
LaFarge Quarry
8849 Highway 5 Suite I
8849 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
Studio
$800
1650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8849 Highway 5 Suite I in Douglasville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
LaFarge Quarry
8849 Highway 5 Suite F
8849 Bill Arp Road, Douglasville, GA
Studio
$750
1180 sqft
Approximately 1,132 sq ft of commercial space

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8833 West Hills Court
8833 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8833 West Hills Court - 8833 Available 05/01/20 YOUR GOING TO WANT TO RESERVE THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom and 1 bath one level duplexes.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 10

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2864 Warren Road
2864 Warren Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom property in Douglasville for rent! Huge backyard and spacious bedrooms. Living room and open kitchen great for entertaining. Full unfinished basement. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 5 miles of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
7 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5907 Lone Oak Drive
5907 Lone Oak Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
5907 Lone Oak Drive - 5907 Available 10/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 Reduced Price on This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5510 Lakeview Dr
5510 Lakeview Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
2br/2ba home at end of very quiet street Appliances include stove & frig VIEWING: Video viewing only until 30 days of available date. $300 prepaid cleaning & $100 prepaid Steam cleaning

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6986 Flagstone Drive
6986 Flagstone Way, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
6986 Flagstone DrAustell, GA 30168 is a single family home that contains 1,040 sq ft and was built in 1986. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen appliances included. We do make decisions based on your rental history.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1765 Versailles Dr Sw
1765 Versailles Drive, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! Delightful rental in Southwest Atlanta. Fresh interior paint, new flooring, new kitchenette, spacious living room with separate entrance to home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6993 Oakhill Circle
6993 Oakhill Circle, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-Maintained 2 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Condo, Open Concept Kitchen & Living Room, Kitchen Offers White Cabinets & Large Breakfast Bar, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Full Basement w/ Full Bathroom & Optional 2nd Bedroom, Private Fenced Backyard
Results within 10 miles of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Southwest Atlanta
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.

July 2020 Douglasville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Douglasville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Douglasville rents increased slightly over the past month

Douglasville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Douglasville stand at $1,064 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,229 for a two-bedroom. Douglasville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Douglasville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Douglasville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Douglasville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Douglasville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Douglasville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,229 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Douglasville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Douglasville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Douglasville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDouglasville 3 BedroomsDouglasville Accessible ApartmentsDouglasville Apartments under $1,000
    Douglasville Apartments under $900Douglasville Apartments with BalconyDouglasville Apartments with GarageDouglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDouglasville Apartments with Parking
    Douglasville Apartments with PoolDouglasville Apartments with Washer-DryerDouglasville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDouglasville Luxury PlacesDouglasville Pet Friendly PlacesDouglasville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
    Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
    North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    LaGrange CollegeLife University
    Morehouse College