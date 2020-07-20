2952 Aspen Woods Entry

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 / 2.5 bath Townhome - A townhouse that contains 1,088 sq ft and was built in 1983. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Very spacious, great first home!



Call our office to schedule a tour! More pictures coming soon!



**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**



Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!

Applications may be submitted online.

Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.



$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.

Approvals will be based on rental background.

$250 Nonrefundable pet fee



(RLNE4729419)