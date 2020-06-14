Apartment List
/
GA
/
dock junction
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Dock Junction, GA with garage

Dock Junction apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
Results within 1 mile of Dock Junction
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
123 South Lake Drive
123 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home welcomes you with a large living area. Features hardwood floors in the living room and dinning room. Has fresh paint through out the home with updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
107 South Lake Drive
107 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Move-in Ready Renovated home with views of lakes front the front of home and the back!!!! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home with 2 car garage with new roof and HVAC system. Open living/dining room, and fully equipped Kitchen with stainless appliances .

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
148 Midway Circle
148 Midway Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1841 sqft
AVAILABLE Mid June 2020 for FLETC per diem rental -148 Midway Circle, Brunswick, GA 30 day minimum - GA Coastal Fishing, Boating, Watersports, Kayaking Retreat, Deepwater, Riverfront, 50 foot dock Living the dream at your coastal paradise with
Results within 5 miles of Dock Junction
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
29 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
116 Teak Trail
116 Teak Trl Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
UNFURNISHED RENTAL, one level, all hardwoods and tile (no carpets) split bedroom floor plan, foyer, dining room plus dine in kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances, pantry, fireplace, double vanity in master bath with separate

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
241 King Cotton Road
241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34 Heron Court
34 Heron Ct Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2032 sqft
Available June 15th. Located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance from the community pool. Open living room and kitchen area. Ceramic tiled floor, 2 car garage, open patio. One year lease, non-smoking, unfurnished.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1157 W Shore Drive
1157 W Shore Dr Brunswick 31523, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2595 sqft
For those seeking privacy, serenity, and seclusion, this home is a nature lover’s paradise. Located on 3.84 acres, the property offers exquisite marsh views and tidal creek access, perfect for kayaking.
Results within 10 miles of Dock Junction

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
313 Holly Street
313 Holly St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1332 sqft
Abundant storage, first level is two car garage with two large rooms for storage, 2nd floor is Living space with kitchen half bath and master suite, 3rd floor has two guest rooms with guest bath and laundry closet, washer/dryer included, two large

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26 Kiln Circle
26 Kiln Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
10 Marina Drive
10 Marina Drive, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Unfurnished top floor end unit 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo year lease. All new carpet in the bedrooms, living room, dining room have hard wood floors, kitchen and baths all tile floors. Some of the best views on the island.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access. This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dock Junction, GA

Dock Junction apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Dock Junction 3 BedroomsDock Junction Apartments with BalconyDock Junction Apartments with Garage
Dock Junction Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDock Junction Apartments with Parking
Dock Junction Dog Friendly ApartmentsDock Junction Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GASt. Simons, GAKingsland, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design