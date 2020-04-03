All apartments in Dock Junction
Find more places like 197 Promenade Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dock Junction, GA
/
197 Promenade Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

197 Promenade Place

197 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520 · (912) 222-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dock Junction
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

197 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA 31520
Dock Junction

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
COMPLETELY FURNISHED including ALL utilities, cable & internet...available NOW! This lovely home is located in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles. This 2 story residence offers 19'ft ceilings in the living & dining area, wide plank hardwood floors, tile, carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans & much more. The spacious master bedroom suite w/walk-in tiled shower & separate tub is located downstairs. 2 large bedrooms & full bath w/dual vanity upstairs. Attached one car garage & driveway for additional parking. Great lake views. FULL FLETC Per diem accepted. Min 3 month lease, security deposit, application fee for credit check & references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Promenade Place have any available units?
197 Promenade Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dock Junction, GA.
What amenities does 197 Promenade Place have?
Some of 197 Promenade Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Promenade Place currently offering any rent specials?
197 Promenade Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Promenade Place pet-friendly?
No, 197 Promenade Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dock Junction.
Does 197 Promenade Place offer parking?
Yes, 197 Promenade Place does offer parking.
Does 197 Promenade Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Promenade Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Promenade Place have a pool?
No, 197 Promenade Place does not have a pool.
Does 197 Promenade Place have accessible units?
No, 197 Promenade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Promenade Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Promenade Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Promenade Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Promenade Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 197 Promenade Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dock Junction 3 BedroomsDock Junction Apartments with Balcony
Dock Junction Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDock Junction Dog Friendly Apartments
Dock Junction Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GASt. Simons, GAKingsland, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity