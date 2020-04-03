197 Promenade Place

Amenities
COMPLETELY FURNISHED including ALL utilities, cable & internet...available NOW! This lovely home is located in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles. This 2 story residence offers 19'ft ceilings in the living & dining area, wide plank hardwood floors, tile, carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans & much more. The spacious master bedroom suite w/walk-in tiled shower & separate tub is located downstairs. 2 large bedrooms & full bath w/dual vanity upstairs. Attached one car garage & driveway for additional parking. Great lake views. FULL FLETC Per diem accepted. Min 3 month lease, security deposit, application fee for credit check & references.