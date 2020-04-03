185 Promenade Place

Amenities
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles. This 2 story residence offers 19'ft ceilings in the living & dining area, wide plank hardwood floors, tile, carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans & much more. The spacious master bedroom suite w/walk-in tiled shower & separate tub is located downstairs. 2 large bedrooms & full bath w/dual vanity upstairs. Attached one car garage & driveway for additional parking. Inviting front porch offers plenty of room for outdoor furnishings. Lawn maintenance included. Great lake views & a designated fenced pet park. Min 1 year lease, security deposit $1300, application fee required for credit & references. Pets considered w/non-refundable pet fee. Hurry!!