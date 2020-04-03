185 Promenade Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles. This 2 story residence offers 19'ft ceilings in the living & dining area, wide plank hardwood floors, tile, carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans & much more. The spacious master bedroom suite w/walk-in tiled shower & separate tub is located downstairs. 2 large bedrooms & full bath w/dual vanity upstairs. Attached one car garage & driveway for additional parking. Inviting front porch offers plenty of room for outdoor furnishings. Lawn maintenance included. Great lake views & a designated fenced pet park. Min 1 year lease, security deposit $1300, application fee required for credit & references. Pets considered w/non-refundable pet fee. Hurry!!