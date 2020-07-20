Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6813 Mahonia Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6813 Mahonia Pl
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6813 Mahonia Pl
6813 Mahonia Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6813 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Brick exterior, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, huge master suite, garden tub, newly renovated, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6813 Mahonia Pl have any available units?
6813 Mahonia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 6813 Mahonia Pl have?
Some of 6813 Mahonia Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6813 Mahonia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Mahonia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Mahonia Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Mahonia Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 6813 Mahonia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Mahonia Pl offers parking.
Does 6813 Mahonia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 Mahonia Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Mahonia Pl have a pool?
No, 6813 Mahonia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Mahonia Pl have accessible units?
No, 6813 Mahonia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Mahonia Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 Mahonia Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6813 Mahonia Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6813 Mahonia Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk
Lithonia, GA 30058
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University