Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
534 Woodcrest Manor Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:57 PM

534 Woodcrest Manor Drive

534 Woodcrest Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

534 Woodcrest Manor Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive have any available units?
534 Woodcrest Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive have?
Some of 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
534 Woodcrest Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Woodcrest Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
