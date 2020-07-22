5308 Cedar Rock Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS IN THIS RANCH STYLE HOME. SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM IN THE BASEMENT ALONG WITH A DEN, STORAGE AND LAUNDRY ROOM