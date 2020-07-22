Rent Calculator
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5308 Cedar Rock Dr
5308 Cedar Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5308 Cedar Rock Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
on-site laundry
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS IN THIS RANCH STYLE HOME. SEPARATE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM IN THE BASEMENT ALONG WITH A DEN, STORAGE AND LAUNDRY ROOM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5308 Cedar Rock Dr have any available units?
5308 Cedar Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 5308 Cedar Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Cedar Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Cedar Rock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Cedar Rock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 5308 Cedar Rock Dr offer parking?
No, 5308 Cedar Rock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Cedar Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Cedar Rock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Cedar Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 5308 Cedar Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Cedar Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 5308 Cedar Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Cedar Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Cedar Rock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 Cedar Rock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 Cedar Rock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
