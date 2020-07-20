Rent Calculator
DeKalb County, GA
498 Jaywood Ct
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
498 Jaywood Ct
498 Jaywood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
498 Jaywood Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ridgewood Subdivision. Hardwood floors, huge family room with fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 498 Jaywood Ct have any available units?
498 Jaywood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 498 Jaywood Ct have?
Some of 498 Jaywood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 498 Jaywood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
498 Jaywood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Jaywood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 498 Jaywood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 498 Jaywood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 498 Jaywood Ct offers parking.
Does 498 Jaywood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 Jaywood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Jaywood Ct have a pool?
No, 498 Jaywood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 498 Jaywood Ct have accessible units?
No, 498 Jaywood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Jaywood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 Jaywood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Jaywood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 Jaywood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
