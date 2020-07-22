Rent Calculator
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 3393 Framingham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
3393 Framingham
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3393 Framingham
3393 Framingham Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3393 Framingham Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Contemporary Ranch Split Bedroom Plan- Freshly Painted, Hardwoods flooring, Foyer, Vaulted Living Rm w/fplc, Sep Dining Rm, 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Laundry rm, 2 Car Garage, Level Corner Lot. Move in 7 days!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3393 Framingham have any available units?
3393 Framingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3393 Framingham have?
Some of 3393 Framingham's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3393 Framingham currently offering any rent specials?
3393 Framingham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3393 Framingham pet-friendly?
No, 3393 Framingham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 3393 Framingham offer parking?
Yes, 3393 Framingham offers parking.
Does 3393 Framingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3393 Framingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3393 Framingham have a pool?
No, 3393 Framingham does not have a pool.
Does 3393 Framingham have accessible units?
No, 3393 Framingham does not have accessible units.
Does 3393 Framingham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3393 Framingham has units with dishwashers.
Does 3393 Framingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 3393 Framingham does not have units with air conditioning.
