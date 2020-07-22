3037 Bonnes Dr

Amenities

Fairington Enclave is located in Stonecrest GA, two scenic and peaceful miles from I-20 and 4 miles from The Mall at Stonecrest. There are plenty of activities for families to do in the city of Stonecrest including hiking and biking on Arabia Mountain, shopping, and enjoying the new Atlanta Sports City starting construction in Summer 2018.



Fairington Enclave currently offers two well-appointed townhome plans that are great for entertainment. Granite countertops and wood floors come standard! Our schools are some of the top rated in DeKalb County.



Has Released Multiple Brand New Town Homes with well designed floor plan,

4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath Townhome.

One bedroom on main level.

Kitchen with bar and black appliances.

Upstairs includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 2 additional bedrooms.

Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups upstairs- Hardwood floors on main level.

Community located in great location, only 5 minutes to Stonecrest Mall and

15 minutes to east Atlanta.

Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

