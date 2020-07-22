All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:47 PM

3037 Bonnes Dr

3037 Bonnes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3037 Bonnes Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Fairington Enclave is located in Stonecrest GA, two scenic and peaceful miles from I-20 and 4 miles from The Mall at Stonecrest. There are plenty of activities for families to do in the city of Stonecrest including hiking and biking on Arabia Mountain, shopping, and enjoying the new Atlanta Sports City starting construction in Summer 2018.

Fairington Enclave currently offers two well-appointed townhome plans that are great for entertainment. Granite countertops and wood floors come standard! Our schools are some of the top rated in DeKalb County.

FOR VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT A MEMBER OF OUR FRIENDLY STAFF
_________________________________________________________________
APPLY ONLINE: MCKINLEYREALTY.MANAGEBUILDING.COM
OFFICE: 770 687 2752
PHONE: 404 884 1134
CELL: 678 232 2126
__________________________________________________________________
McKinley Realty LLC
Has Released Multiple Brand New Town Homes with well designed floor plan,
4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath Townhome.
One bedroom on main level.
Kitchen with bar and black appliances.
Upstairs includes master bedroom with walk-in closet and 2 additional bedrooms.
Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups upstairs- Hardwood floors on main level.
Community located in great location, only 5 minutes to Stonecrest Mall and
15 minutes to east Atlanta.
__________________________________________________________________
Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --
__________________________________________________________________
McKinley Realty LLC 770 687 2752
Jimmy Cell: 404 884 1134

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

