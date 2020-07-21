2770 Jaguar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

***Available Now*** This beautiful 3BR 2BA Ellenwood home is ready for you to enjoy. Features a sunny living room with hardwood floors throughout. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinet space and includes a sliding door that leads to back patio to the fenced-in backyard. Other features include spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets and a one-car carport. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Cedar Grove High School



Middle School: Cedar Grove Middle School



Elementary School: Oakview Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.