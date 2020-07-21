All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2770 Jaguar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2770 Jaguar Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:47 PM

2770 Jaguar Drive

2770 Jaguar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2770 Jaguar Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now*** This beautiful 3BR 2BA Ellenwood home is ready for you to enjoy. Features a sunny living room with hardwood floors throughout. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinet space and includes a sliding door that leads to back patio to the fenced-in backyard. Other features include spacious bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets and a one-car carport. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Cedar Grove High School

Middle School: Cedar Grove Middle School

Elementary School: Oakview Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 Jaguar Drive have any available units?
2770 Jaguar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 2770 Jaguar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2770 Jaguar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 Jaguar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2770 Jaguar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2770 Jaguar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2770 Jaguar Drive offers parking.
Does 2770 Jaguar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2770 Jaguar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 Jaguar Drive have a pool?
No, 2770 Jaguar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2770 Jaguar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2770 Jaguar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 Jaguar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2770 Jaguar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2770 Jaguar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2770 Jaguar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd
Doraville, GA 30360
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University