2718 Windrock Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

This is a very nice house with 6 bed rooms, 1 bonus room, and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated. New paint. New floors. New appliances. Lots of space. Nice neighborhood. Featuring a Great Master bed room with private master bath, Full size open kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Back porch with awesome view, Formal Living Room, Great room with fireplace and Dining Room. Fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants. Quick access to major express ways.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.