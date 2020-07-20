All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:30 PM

2718 Windrock Court

2718 Windrock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2718 Windrock Court, DeKalb County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This is a very nice house with 6 bed rooms, 1 bonus room, and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated. New paint. New floors. New appliances. Lots of space. Nice neighborhood. Featuring a Great Master bed room with private master bath, Full size open kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Back porch with awesome view, Formal Living Room, Great room with fireplace and Dining Room. Fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants. Quick access to major express ways.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Windrock Court have any available units?
2718 Windrock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2718 Windrock Court have?
Some of 2718 Windrock Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Windrock Court currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Windrock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Windrock Court pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Windrock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2718 Windrock Court offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Windrock Court offers parking.
Does 2718 Windrock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Windrock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Windrock Court have a pool?
No, 2718 Windrock Court does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Windrock Court have accessible units?
No, 2718 Windrock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Windrock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Windrock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Windrock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 Windrock Court does not have units with air conditioning.
