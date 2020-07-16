All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:29 PM

1641 Elm Ridge Way

1641 Elm Ridge Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1513557
Location

1641 Elm Ridge Way, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Stone Mountain, this 4/2 split-foyer home is ready for a quick move in. Finished lower level features wood-like laminated flooring. The cabinets in the kitchen are smartly refurbished with a grey and white color palette.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Elm Ridge Way have any available units?
1641 Elm Ridge Way has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1641 Elm Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Elm Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Elm Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Elm Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Elm Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 1641 Elm Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Elm Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Elm Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Elm Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 1641 Elm Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Elm Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 1641 Elm Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Elm Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Elm Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Elm Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Elm Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
