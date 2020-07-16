1641 Elm Ridge Way

Amenities

Located in Stone Mountain, this 4/2 split-foyer home is ready for a quick move in. Finished lower level features wood-like laminated flooring. The cabinets in the kitchen are smartly refurbished with a grey and white color palette.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.