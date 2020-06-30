All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:34 AM

209 Briarwood Drive

209 Briarwood Drive · (877) 462-9110
Location

209 Briarwood Drive, Dallas, GA 30132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 Briarwood Drive · Avail. Jul 31

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
209 Briarwood Drive Available 07/31/20 Very nice 3 bedroom home, downtown Dallas! - Come see your new home!! Open House details below...

You will love this newly rejuvenated single story beauty! Conveniently located in downtown Dallas, this home features a small yard so little upkeep, a beautifully designed kitchen, larger convenient laundry room, new HVAC, and a large bonus bedroom!! This home will not be available for very long, so act quickly. You can apply online at www.trustedhomes.com

OPEN HOUSE (Candice)
Sunday, June 28, 2020 @ 09:30 am-10:15 am

(RLNE5333175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
209 Briarwood Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 209 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 209 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Briarwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 Briarwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
