Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning

209 Briarwood Drive Available 07/31/20 Very nice 3 bedroom home, downtown Dallas! - Come see your new home!! Open House details below...



You will love this newly rejuvenated single story beauty! Conveniently located in downtown Dallas, this home features a small yard so little upkeep, a beautifully designed kitchen, larger convenient laundry room, new HVAC, and a large bonus bedroom!! This home will not be available for very long, so act quickly. You can apply online at www.trustedhomes.com



OPEN HOUSE (Candice)

Sunday, June 28, 2020 @ 09:30 am-10:15 am



(RLNE5333175)