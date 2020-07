Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lease with option to buy large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath - Beautiful large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Dallas Ga. This home is awaiting its new family. It features, new carpet, new appliances and fresh paint.

located in Paulding County. This is a lease with option to buy with a 36 month lease term. Max pet count 2



(RLNE2748176)