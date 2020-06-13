Apartment List
57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA

Finding an apartment in Cumming that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
16 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.
4 Units Available
Bradley Park
350 Bradley Park Drive, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing Bradley Park which is located in North Atlanta's Forsyth County.
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!

1 Unit Available
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,845
2553 sqft
5 bedroom - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Cumming. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal. Other Features: 2-car garage.

1 Unit Available
5140 Prancing Pass
5140 Prancing Pass, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2602 sqft
Beautiful house in Cumming! - This is a 5 BR 3 full BA front brick home with a huge private backyard and a front porch. Flooring throughout the house makes is easy to clean and maintain.

1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 Unit Available
3065 Carrick Rd
3065 Carrick Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2743 sqft
Whitfield Subdivision in Denmark High School District! - Great location for your active Lifestyle! Just minutes to Fowler Park, the Big Creek Greenway, Vickery Village, the Forsyth YMCA, the Collection & more! Hardwood flooring throughout the entire

1 Unit Available
4535 Bonneville Drive
4535 Bonneville Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1355 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
3105 Deercrest Court
3105 Deercrest Ct, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2331 sqft
Top Rated schools ,minutes from 400,swim/tennis community.A hard-to-find outstanding END UNIT, House features Master on Main, Roommate or in-law plan and 3 good size rooms on second level.

1 Unit Available
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2189 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + bonus room floor plan w/ 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet. Kitchen opens to dining area. Corner lot - quiet and private! 2-car attached garage with fenced backyard. Low maintenance.

1 Unit Available
425 Fairpointe Place
425 Fairpointe Place, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1776 sqft
Hard to find mast on Main w/ Huge Private Fenced in Backyard!!!! Spacious kitchen has plenty of Natural cabinetry, gas stove, built - in mircrovwave and breakfast area. Vaulted great w/ fireplace, separate dinning. Hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
5505 Copper Creek Pass
5505 Copper Creek Pass, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,225
4332 sqft
5505 Copper Creek Pass Available 04/05/20 Cumming Homes For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Home available in April for rent in Vickery Springs! Beautiful custom home built by country club home builder is rich in upgrades and

1 Unit Available
5755 Chestnut Drive
5755 Chestnut Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3826 sqft
Great location and beautiful home! - Gorgeous house! almost 4000 sq.ft. Home Offering all bells and whistles.

1 Unit Available
5962 Robbs Drive
5962 Robbs Drive, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2998 sqft
On tranquil street on a very private lot with large deck and professional landscaping. Seasonal lake view. Oversized two car garage and full daylight unfinished basement.
9 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,133
1511 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
32 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
City Guide for Cumming, GA

What's that smell? Although Cumming first prospered by mining gold in the early part of the 19th century, its big success as well as the state's prosperity resulted from the sale of the Vidalia onion. Selling for a whopping $3.50 per bag during the 30s, farmers in Cumming and Georgia really did strike gold.

The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cumming, GA

Finding an apartment in Cumming that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

