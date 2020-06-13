57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA
What's that smell? Although Cumming first prospered by mining gold in the early part of the 19th century, its big success as well as the state's prosperity resulted from the sale of the Vidalia onion. Selling for a whopping $3.50 per bag during the 30s, farmers in Cumming and Georgia really did strike gold.
The seat of Forsyth county, Cumming, Georgia is a city that comprises a land area of 5.9 square miles. The city initially made its fortune by mining gold. Don't run off looking for gold in the area, though, or it'll be fool's gold you find! Unfortunately, the days of finding a shiny gold nugget are long gone. About 700 people take up each square mile of land in this warm yet laid-back city. So, needless to say, people like to congregate in this Georgia community. See more
Finding an apartment in Cumming that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.