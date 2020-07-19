Amenities
825 Allen Rd Available 01/11/19 GRANTVILLE- 825 Allen Rd 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Country Setting - PRIVATE, WOODED, SLOPED LOT Several Acres with charm of country but close to I-85 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home with open floor plan and kitchen with lots of counter space, a breakfast bar and separate eating area. Rooms have ceiling fans and large closets. Please come see this home to appreciate it's charm.
Pet deposit starting at $300-$600
Pet rent is $25.00 per month per pet
We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:
Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers
Doberman Pinschers
Rottweilers
German Shepherds
Chows
Great Danes
Presa Canarios
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Siberian Huskies
Wolf-hybrids
To qualify:
How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly
2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)
3. Have proof of income
4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App
5. We do not check credit
6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease
We do not accept section 8
(RLNE4601075)