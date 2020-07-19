All apartments in Coweta County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

825 Allen Rd

825 Allen Road · No Longer Available
Location

825 Allen Road, Coweta County, GA 30220

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
825 Allen Rd Available 01/11/19 GRANTVILLE- 825 Allen Rd 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Country Setting - PRIVATE, WOODED, SLOPED LOT Several Acres with charm of country but close to I-85 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home with open floor plan and kitchen with lots of counter space, a breakfast bar and separate eating area. Rooms have ceiling fans and large closets. Please come see this home to appreciate it's charm.

Pet deposit starting at $300-$600

Pet rent is $25.00 per month per pet

We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:
Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers
Doberman Pinschers
Rottweilers
German Shepherds
Chows
Great Danes
Presa Canarios
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Siberian Huskies
Wolf-hybrids

To qualify:
How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly

2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)

3. Have proof of income

4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App

5. We do not check credit

6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease

We do not accept section 8

(RLNE4601075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Allen Rd have any available units?
825 Allen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
Is 825 Allen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
825 Allen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Allen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Allen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 825 Allen Rd offer parking?
No, 825 Allen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 825 Allen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Allen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Allen Rd have a pool?
No, 825 Allen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 825 Allen Rd have accessible units?
No, 825 Allen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Allen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Allen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Allen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Allen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
