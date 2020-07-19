Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

825 Allen Rd Available 01/11/19 GRANTVILLE- 825 Allen Rd 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Country Setting - PRIVATE, WOODED, SLOPED LOT Several Acres with charm of country but close to I-85 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home with open floor plan and kitchen with lots of counter space, a breakfast bar and separate eating area. Rooms have ceiling fans and large closets. Please come see this home to appreciate it's charm.



Pet deposit starting at $300-$600



Pet rent is $25.00 per month per pet



We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:

Pit Bulls & Staffordshire Terriers

Doberman Pinschers

Rottweilers

German Shepherds

Chows

Great Danes

Presa Canarios

Akitas

Alaskan Malamutes

Siberian Huskies

Wolf-hybrids



To qualify:

How to Qualify:

1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly



2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)



3. Have proof of income



4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App



5. We do not check credit



6. 35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers all parties that will be on the same lease



We do not accept section 8



(RLNE4601075)