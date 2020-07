Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Set up a viewing today for this cozy 3 bed, 2 bath home in Newnan! It's got fresh paint and new flooring in the bedrooms just waiting on you to move in. You will have a nice front and back yard and an outside storage shed for more storage space! This one won't last long!