4361 Newton Lane

Have plenty of space in this 5 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Ellenwood. Nestled in a cul de sac, this abode has plenty to offer! Cozy up to the fireplace in the great room, make your favorite cuisine for your guests in your ample kitchen with appliances and separate dining room, plenty of windows throughout and a 2 car garage!



This one is SURE to go fast - DON'T WAIT!!! View and apply today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.