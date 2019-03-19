All apartments in Conley
4361 Newton Lane

4361 Newton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4361 Newton Lane, Conley, GA 30294
Conley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Have plenty of space in this 5 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Ellenwood. Nestled in a cul de sac, this abode has plenty to offer! Cozy up to the fireplace in the great room, make your favorite cuisine for your guests in your ample kitchen with appliances and separate dining room, plenty of windows throughout and a 2 car garage!

This one is SURE to go fast - DON'T WAIT!!! View and apply today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 Newton Lane have any available units?
4361 Newton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
Is 4361 Newton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4361 Newton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 Newton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4361 Newton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4361 Newton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4361 Newton Lane offers parking.
Does 4361 Newton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4361 Newton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 Newton Lane have a pool?
No, 4361 Newton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4361 Newton Lane have accessible units?
No, 4361 Newton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 Newton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4361 Newton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4361 Newton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4361 Newton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
