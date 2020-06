Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Split Level Home - Bigger than it looks!! This cozy split level home features: hardwood floors throughout, large open living room, dining area, perfect deck for entertaining, master has a half bath, full basement with another bedroom or office, huge area for exercise area/media or just storage and home is located near shopping/interstates.



