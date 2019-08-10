1488 California Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Extremely clean 3BR/1BA home is all electric. COMPLETELY RENOVATED! Each room has clean paint and flooring (carpet and vinyl flooring). New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is extremely large with an eat-in area. Home has living room, large bedrooms and laundry room. Rent includes refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher and stove/oven. Has a large yard. Roomy new porch added in front. Home is located in quiet neighborhood with no through traffic. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy.



Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee. Applications must be submitted online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. Must also submit a copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 paystubs by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: rent@hamptonhomestead.com.



The home may be viewed between 8am and 8pm by access through a Rently lockbox on the front door. Additional questions may be submitted to rent@hamptonhomestead.com or calling 678-592-5735.