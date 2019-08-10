All apartments in Conley
Find more places like 1488 California Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conley, GA
/
1488 California Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 AM

1488 California Ave

1488 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1488 California Avenue, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Extremely clean 3BR/1BA home is all electric. COMPLETELY RENOVATED! Each room has clean paint and flooring (carpet and vinyl flooring). New ceiling fans installed in every room. Kitchen is extremely large with an eat-in area. Home has living room, large bedrooms and laundry room. Rent includes refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher and stove/oven. Has a large yard. Roomy new porch added in front. Home is located in quiet neighborhood with no through traffic. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy.

Rent is $850.00 and security deposit is $850.00. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee. Applications must be submitted online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com. Must also submit a copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 paystubs by fax (678-609-4734) or email to: rent@hamptonhomestead.com.

The home may be viewed between 8am and 8pm by access through a Rently lockbox on the front door. Additional questions may be submitted to rent@hamptonhomestead.com or calling 678-592-5735.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 California Ave have any available units?
1488 California Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
What amenities does 1488 California Ave have?
Some of 1488 California Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1488 California Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 California Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1488 California Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 1488 California Ave offer parking?
No, 1488 California Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1488 California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 California Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 California Ave have a pool?
No, 1488 California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1488 California Ave have accessible units?
No, 1488 California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 California Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 California Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 California Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1488 California Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAForest Park, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GARiverdale, GA
East Point, GACandler-McAfee, GACollege Park, GAJonesboro, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GADruid Hills, GAUnion City, GAScottdale, GAIrondale, GARedan, GANorth Decatur, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College