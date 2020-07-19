All apartments in Clayton County
3746 Natrona Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3746 Natrona Court

3746 Natrona Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3746 Natrona Ct, Clayton County, GA 30294

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a cul de sac, there is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 Natrona Court have any available units?
3746 Natrona Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3746 Natrona Court currently offering any rent specials?
3746 Natrona Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 Natrona Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3746 Natrona Court is pet friendly.
Does 3746 Natrona Court offer parking?
No, 3746 Natrona Court does not offer parking.
Does 3746 Natrona Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 Natrona Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 Natrona Court have a pool?
No, 3746 Natrona Court does not have a pool.
Does 3746 Natrona Court have accessible units?
No, 3746 Natrona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 Natrona Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3746 Natrona Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3746 Natrona Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3746 Natrona Court does not have units with air conditioning.
