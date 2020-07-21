All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
2500 Dorita Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 11:45 AM

2500 Dorita Court

2500 Dorita Court · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Dorita Court, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Dorita Court have any available units?
2500 Dorita Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2500 Dorita Court currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Dorita Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Dorita Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Dorita Court is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Dorita Court offer parking?
No, 2500 Dorita Court does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Dorita Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Dorita Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Dorita Court have a pool?
No, 2500 Dorita Court does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Dorita Court have accessible units?
No, 2500 Dorita Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Dorita Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Dorita Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Dorita Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2500 Dorita Court does not have units with air conditioning.
