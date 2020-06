Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Enjoy this Spacious, Multi-Level Home with Lg. Great Room + Fireplace and Private, Enclosed Patio. Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors and Two Bonus Rooms in Lower Level - Perfect for Kids, Office or Work-out Area. New High-Efficiency HVAC. Convenient to 285, Decatur, DeKalb Market, Atlanta, Emory & CDC. Just a block away from the Mayor of Clarkston.