Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

532 Avondale Hill

532 Avondale Hills Dr · (770) 356-4922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

532 Avondale Hills Dr, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Home for rent with one of the best location, walking distance to Marta train station, 4 miles to Emory Hospital, 7.2 miles to down town Atlanta, 2 miles to Decatur Square, CDC and minutes to I-285, M to Moving in now, come check out this Wilmington Floor Plan from Century Community Home. Hardwoods throughout first floor, Large family room off kitchen that comes with extract large granite island, double ovens, nice back splash. showroom master suite with his and her closet, large tiles with seamless glass show door and separate tub. double vanities with operate windows in every bathroom. Jack and Jill Bath in 3rd and 4th bedroom, 2nd bedroom suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Avondale Hill have any available units?
532 Avondale Hill has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 532 Avondale Hill have?
Some of 532 Avondale Hill's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Avondale Hill currently offering any rent specials?
532 Avondale Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Avondale Hill pet-friendly?
No, 532 Avondale Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 532 Avondale Hill offer parking?
Yes, 532 Avondale Hill does offer parking.
Does 532 Avondale Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Avondale Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Avondale Hill have a pool?
No, 532 Avondale Hill does not have a pool.
Does 532 Avondale Hill have accessible units?
No, 532 Avondale Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Avondale Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Avondale Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Avondale Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Avondale Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
