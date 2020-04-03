532 Avondale Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Home for rent with one of the best location, walking distance to Marta train station, 4 miles to Emory Hospital, 7.2 miles to down town Atlanta, 2 miles to Decatur Square, CDC and minutes to I-285, M to Moving in now, come check out this Wilmington Floor Plan from Century Community Home. Hardwoods throughout first floor, Large family room off kitchen that comes with extract large granite island, double ovens, nice back splash. showroom master suite with his and her closet, large tiles with seamless glass show door and separate tub. double vanities with operate windows in every bathroom. Jack and Jill Bath in 3rd and 4th bedroom, 2nd bedroom suite.