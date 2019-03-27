All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Location

3762 Elkridge Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. A set of French doors lead out to the over sized patio and fenced backyard. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3762 Elkridge Drive have any available units?
3762 Elkridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 3762 Elkridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3762 Elkridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3762 Elkridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3762 Elkridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3762 Elkridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3762 Elkridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3762 Elkridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3762 Elkridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3762 Elkridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3762 Elkridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3762 Elkridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3762 Elkridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3762 Elkridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3762 Elkridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3762 Elkridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3762 Elkridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
